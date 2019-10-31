No injuries were reported when a handgun was accidentally discharged Monday morning, Oct. 28, at the St. Clair Post Office.
David Buseman, 37, was charged with discharging a firearm within city limits Monday, Oct. 28.
St. Clair police were dispatched to the post office, located 1020 Plaza Drive, that morning regarding a gunshot fired inside the building.
The investigation revealed that Buseman, a postal employee, had a .380 caliber handgun in his pants pocket, according to Police Chief Bill Hammack.
While Buseman was standing at a workstation, he reached into his pocket accidentally discharging the weapon, which lodged a bullet in the floor.
Buseman told police that he usually kept the handgun in his car and had forgotten it was in his front right pocket of his pants, according to Hammack.