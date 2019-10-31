Santa Clause has been booked for St. Clair’s Main Street Christmas event, which is set to take place Saturday, Dec. 14.
The park board discussed details of the event at its meeting Monday.
A portion of Main Street will close at 1 p.m. that day for vendors and participants to set up booths. Children activities will start at 3 p.m. and the Lighted Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m.
After the parade, the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree and caboose will take place.
Park Board President Dana Collins-Messex said the city is going to purchase an 11-foot tall Norway spruce tree, which will stand in a fenced area by the red caboose.
Other activities planned so far include ugly sweater contests, a cookie walk and pictures with Santa.
For more information about the event and parade, call city hall at 636-629-0333.