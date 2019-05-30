Lonedell School R-XIV District is seeking to start construction on the replacement of its wastewater treatment facility later this summer.
Land is being cleared for the new facility has started, according to Superintendent Jenny Ulrich, who said the district is waiting on final design plans to be approved by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Three requests for proposals were in the Wednesday, May 22, edition of The Missourian, which include the installation of the new sewer plant, electricity installation and the closure of the current lagoon.
There will be a pre-bid meeting Monday, June 3, for those interested in placing a bid on the project with official bid openings starting June 17.
If everything goes according to plan, Ulrich said she hopes construction will start Monday, July 1.
In April, the district was given a green light to develop design plans for a new wastewater treatment facility by DNR. The department approved a subsurface land application system for the district.
The system will consist of an additional septic tank, pump and an extra drain field to the district’s existing septic tank system. The plan is to close the current lagoon after the new system is installed.
Background
In 2016, the school district started looking into alternative options with its wastewater lagoon since it will be in violation of national standards soon due to stricter regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The ammonia levels in the lagoon located behind the school on Highway FF eventually will be too high under the new regulations.
The district has until 2020 to upgrade the system. Wastewater treatment lagoons are designed and constructed for the purpose of providing the right environmental conditions for bacteriological processes to proceed.
In a two-cell system, the first cell is the treatment cell and the second is the holding cell. The process is carried out by breaking down of organic matter by the bacteria present in the wastewater.
In October, the school district hired Cochran Engineering to develop design plans, conduct survey fieldwork and more. The geohydrologic evaluation fieldwork was completed by DNR in March.
The amount of water used within the district has decreased over the years.
The current lagoon system was built for the use of 5,400 gallons of water a day. The past few years, the district has used between 2,400-2,600 gallons a day.
Now, the district is down to using 1,500 gallons a day. Water usage decreased when leaky toilets and faucets were fixed.