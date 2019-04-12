Lonedell R-XIV middle school students recently explained what family and consumer science class is all about to the board of education at a recent meeting.
These students had to volunteer for this undertaking. The presentation began with Richard Aleshire describing what he learned about hand stitching. He wore a sweater he had repaired himself. Carter Short shared what was covered during the cooking portion of the family and consumer science class.
“Most of us didn’t know anything about cooking. Mrs. (Sharon) Knickmeyer let us choose recipes we liked, so we’d be more apt to try them,” Short said. “The food we made was actually really good.”
Not only did students learn how to cook, they also made grape jam and pear butter. The majority of these items were donated. After the students learned about the process, they made and sold their products during the Bobcat Pride Car Show.
Riley Lewis and Abby Britton explained the steps involved and shared that more than $300 was raised to help fund the next semester of the class. Every jar was sold.
Katryna Britton showed a scarf she knitted by hand. She explained how they used larger sized knitting needles and yarn to make the process a little easier to learn. The needles were handcrafted by Knickmeyer’s father.
Finally, Grace Moore talked about how she knew nothing about a sewing machine and can now name every part, and create items such as pillows and curtains.