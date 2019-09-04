Lonedell R-XIV School Board has a vacant seat to fill. Candidates have until Monday, Sept. 9, to apply.
Tonya Cole recently resigned from the board as she and her family moved into the Grandview School District, according to Superintendent Jenny Ulrich.
Candidates must be at least 24 years of age, a Missouri resident for at least a year and reside within the Lonedell School District, among other qualifications. Those who qualify can submit a letter of interest to the school district. Three applicants will be interviewed by the board. If there are more than three applicants, then a committee of district personnel and board members will decide which three will be interviewed for the position, Ulrich said.
The term for the board position expires in April 2020. For more information, visit lonedell.org.