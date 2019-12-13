Lonedell R-XIV School District students scored above the state average in all assessments of the MAP test for the 2019 Missouri School Improvement Program 5 (MSIP) and annual performance summary report.
The district recently released the report. MSIP 5 measures students on five standards — academic achievement, subgroup achievement, high school readiness, attendance and graduation rates.
Each score contributes to a total, or a percentage, of points earned. Subgroups include students in the free and reduced lunch program and students with disabilities.
Students in grades 3-8 took the MAP assessment in English language arts, math and science for 2018-19 school year. The science test was brand new for fifth- and eighth-grade students.
In the academic achievement category, students scored a combined average of 386.6 points in English language arts compared to the state average of 341.2 points.
In math, students scored a combined average of 357.4 points compared to the state average of 313.6 points. In science, students scored a combine average of 347.7 compared to the state average of 331.5 points.
Students in the subgroup achievement scored a combine average of 363.9 points in English language arts compared to the state average 305.2 points.
In math, students scored a combine average of 330 points compared to the state average of 272.3 points. In science, students scored a combined average of 331.5 compared to the state average of 295.4 points.
“We’re performing above the state average in all areas,” Superintendent Jenny Ulrich said. “The fact that we meet state expectations in all areas and that we’re out performing the state average, it shows that our students are learning at high levels, there’s always room to improve.”
Ulrich added that the focus is with middle school math curriculum and to include more learning applications.
“The standards were rewritten in 2017 and they were first assessed in 2018, and now again in 2019,” she explained. “The standards just call for more conceptual learning.
“So, more application of your learning, more understanding of concepts and a whole lot less of skill and drill. We’re continuing to work on skills and repetition because we feel that’s vital, but we’re also working to increase our students’ experience with application,” she added.
Ulrich noted that although students are doing well and are listed in the on-track category, but she would like to see scores in the exceeding category.
“I’m very grateful that state standards have kind of settled down. For a while, there was lots and lots of shifts in state standards and in testing,” she said. “I feel like now is the time that we can really settle in and begin addressing all of those shifts because they’re not coming at us fast and furious like they did for about three or four years in a row.”
Lonedell’s attendance rate is 93.7 percent and the high school readiness is at a 46.5 percent. Both scores are in the exceeding category.
“We are very, very please with our performance,” Ulrich said. “There’s always room to improve, but overall, Lonedell students are learning at a high level.”