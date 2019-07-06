The construction of a new wastewater treatment system at Lonedell R-XIV School District will begin as early as next week.
The district received a permit from the state Tuesday.
At a recent meeting, the school board approved bids from Chapman Contracting to put in the new wastewater plant, Dace Excavating to close the current lagoon, and Casco Electric to install electric and waterlines.
Superintendent Jenny Ulrich said the total cost of the project is approximately $290,000.
The cost is slightly more than what the district was anticipating, according to Ulrich, due to the amount of rock that has to be removed underneath the ground where the new tanks would be placed.
“It’s something we’ve been saving for over the last several years, so we were prepared for a little bit of fluctuation in price,” she said.
The project will break ground starting next week, which “is really exciting for us,” she added.
Depending on the weather, the project will take six weeks to complete. After the new plant is installed, the lagoon will close in late August and early September, according to Ulrich.
In order to close the lagoon, the weather needs to be hot for it dry up.
“We’re really hoping to tie everything up this year by late summer,” Ulrich said.
The design plans of a subsurface land application system, developed by Cochran Engineering, were approved in April by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The system will consist of an additional septic tank, pump and an extra drain field to the district’s existing septic tank system.
Cochran workers have completed the survey fieldwork and geohydrologic evaluation fieldwork was completed by DNR in March.
Background
In 2016, the school district started looking into alternative options with its wastewater lagoon since it will be in violation of national standards soon due to stricter regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency.
The ammonia levels in the lagoon located behind the school on Highway FF eventually will be too high under the new regulations.
The district has until 2020 to upgrade the system. Wastewater treatment lagoons are designed and constructed for the purpose of providing the right environmental conditions for bacteriological processes to proceed.
In a two-cell system, the first cell is the treatment cell and the second is the holding cell. The process is carried out by breaking down of organic matter by the bacteria present in the wastewater.
In October, the school district hired Cochran Engineering to help with the project. The amount of water used within the district has decreased over the years.
The current lagoon system was built for the use of 5,400 gallons of water a day. The past few years, the district has used between 2,400-2,600 gallons a day.
Now, the district is down to using 1,500 gallons a day. Water usage decreased when leaky toilets and faucets were fixed.