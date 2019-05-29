Lonedell R-XIV School District will continue to have off-duty security officers on campus next school year. A contract has been renewed with Threat Assessment Consulting, LLC, (TAC).
The district partnered with the security firm last year that recruits, trains and schedules off-duty police officers.
“We are always looking at other options, but right now we are very happy with TAC,” Superintendent Jenny Ulrich said.
Having a police officer on campus helped in a variety of minor and major incidents this past school year, she noted.
“There were multiple instances where we were very glad to have them on campus,” she said. “They’re commissioned, they’re currently working, they’re currently highly trained officers, so that’s a big sense for security of us in our district and I would think for our parents as well.”
Ulrich said TAC “does a great job” staffing officers from other cities and sheriff’s deputies.
The firm kept the contract and pricing the same for next year. The cost is approximately $68,000, Ulrich said.
The district also has looked into the Security Resource Officer program for county schools, which was offered for the first time this year.
Ulrich said the cost of the SRO program is about the same as having off-duty police officers on campus.
“We’re going to continue to look at the SRO option as well, but we are very happy with TAC, so we’ve decided to stay with them for another year,” she said.
Over the past few years, the district has taken other security measures such as installing the vestibule at the front office, closing the breezeway, having bollards around the building and more.
“We’ve also addressed a lot of the building type issues that were structural,” Ulrich said.
Additionally, the district has discussed the option of training teachers and staff as school protection officers similar to the program St. Clair School District recently approved, but Lonedell is not ready to go in that direction.
“We will be watching St. Clair’s situation closely,” Ulrich said. “It is something that I think any district has to look at regarding options to school security.”
With St. Clair School District having multiple buildings, Ulrich said she understands why the district approved the arming teachers and staff model because of how costly it can be having an SRO at each building.
“There’s pros and cons to that model just as there’s pros and cons to any model whether it be financial or otherwise,” she said. “I commend St. Clair and (Superintendent) Kyle Kruse for taking school safety seriously and trying to get some sort of model in (the) district to protect their kids.”
St. Clair School Program
The St. Clair School District recently partnered with Shield Solutions, a security firm, which will evaluate and train faculty and staff who volunteer to be school protection officers.
The 40-hour initial training course will take place over the summer where a limited number of faculty will be equipped with either a weapon or a spray device.
Depending on the number of volunteers, the cost of the program per year is approximately $49,000, which includes ongoing training, screenings and evaluations and more.