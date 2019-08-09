The start of the 2019-2020 academic school year is right around the corner as Lonedell R-XIV School District begins classes Thursday, Aug. 15.
Two events are scheduled before the first day of school — a back to school fair and an open house.
The back to school fair is set for this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Kindergarten through 12th grade students can get free school supplies, haircuts, gently used clothing, backpacks and other items at the event.
Additional resources and programs will be available for families, including Crider Health Services, Lutheran Family Services, Parents as Teachers enrollments and free and reduced lunch signups.
At the fair, kindergarten through eighth- graders also can receive immunizations. The cost is $20, however some may qualify for free services.
The open house will be Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 4-7 p.m. Students and parents will have an opportunity to meet teachers and staff, update student records and learn about support organizations.
Students also can bring in school supplies during the open house.
Principal Wayne Dierker said he’s looking forward to seeing students again.
“It is always so wonderful to see their smiling faces and welcome (them) back to our little, but mighty school,” he said. “Each staff member at Lonedell is looking forward to seeing our kids and are doing a lot of work now to prepare for their arrival. We have a big heart for all of our kids and are excited to get the year of learning underway.”
Superintendent Jenny Ulrich said teachers and staff have been working diligently to prepare for the new school year. This year’s school theme will be centered around superheroes, according to Dierker, where ‘learning is our superpower.”
“We are working on the fact that there’s a superhero in all of us,” he said.
Dierker added that Lonedell offers programs to help students with peer pressure, decision making and saying no to drugs.
For the upcoming school year, there will be more opportunities available to help students to overcome obstacles, officials said.
“This world is only becoming more challenging for our youngsters . . . especially social media,” Dierker said.
“This year, we are working on even more programming and experiences that will help our students build self-confidence, navigate the obstacles that they will face, and that will give them the tools for success,” he said. “I believe that we have to support kids in multiple realms in order to ensure that they learn, gain the skills to navigate the world around them in a successful manner, and that allow them to reach individual success.”
Dierker said the district is excited the Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture and Math (STEAM) program will be taught for the second year. STEAM classes, instructed by JT Flora, are focused on hands-on, inquiry based learning and experiments.
Students in kindergarten through eighth grade attend a STEAM class at least once a week.
“Kids loved the class and learned so many critical 21st century skills,” he said.
Ulrich noted that the STEAM program has been a favorite of students.
“We are excited to continue to grow and enrich this program,” she said. “This year we will be adding 3-D printers to this classroom to help students further explore, design, create and construct.”
Dierker noted that Family and Consumer Sciences classes (FACS) also will be offered again this year. FACS classes are to “ensure our middle school students are learning practical skills.
“While we are a small school, we continue to work to meet the demands of kids in a unique and innovate manner,” he said.
A new literacy training program for teachers called Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) will be implemented in the fall, according to Ulrich. The training will be for kindergarten through fifth grade teachers, including special education staff.
She said the training will address the structures of English language, the cognitive processes of learning to read, and most effective teaching practices in preventing and remediating reading difficulties.
“It will be a yearlong intensive training that will sharpen our staff’s expertise in reading instruction and deepen our understanding of some of the roadblocks to fluency and comprehension,” Ulrich said.
“We are continuing to grow and learn to better support our kids at Lonedell,” Dierker said. “Our staff is continually engaged in active learning so we can continue to do better for our kids every day.”
Facility Projects
Several facility projects took place at Lonedell School over the summer. Individual student cubbies and cabinet storage have been added in preschool, kindergarten, first and second grade classrooms, according to Ulrich.
An additional 40 new hallway lockers were installed upstairs for fifth graders.
“These facility projects will free up much-needed floor space within the classrooms, thus allowing more learning space for students,” she said.
Cabinets and storage for the Bobcat Clothes Closet were added thanks to a community fundraiser and 4-H donations.
“This is a community project spearheaded by Brandy Braun that ensures all students in our district have adequate clothing and school supplies needed to be successful in school,” Ulrich said. “The added storage will give this wonderful community resource a permanent space in which to operate and grow.”
Underway are more food storage cabinets for the district’s backpack food program. The program is directed by Angie Bailey and is supported by local churches and organizations that helps families in need have food over the weekends and on holidays when school is not in session, Ulrich said.
“Although, these storage projects may seem small, they are vital to increasing our capacity to organize and offer programs that address the whole child and their basic needs,” she said. “We are extremely grateful for the volunteers, parents and organizations that make these programs possible for our students and families.”