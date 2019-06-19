Listed are below are Lonedell R-XIV School District’s A and B honor roll list for the quarter.
A Honor Roll
Sixth Grade
Benjamin Byerley, Tommy Davis and Emma Jones.
Seventh Grade
Zander Arnold, Jayden Fitzgerald, Kailyn McConnell, Dalton Richardson and Natalee Vogelsang.
Eighth Grade
Riley Lewis, Ryan Meek and Madison Ulrich and Arianna Willard.
B Honor Roll
Sixth Grade
Jase Ackman, Tabitha Asher, John Chapman, Raina Dannenberger, Charlee Dierker, Peyton Dunn, Alex Marler, Kylie McDonald, Ashley Meek, Zach Mills, Emiley Oloyed, Jason Rathman, Zach Rinks, Lane Sohn, Donnie Tadlock, Emillia Trucks and Tarah West.
Seventh Grade
Tessa Ankelman, Saxon Cole, Piper Dunn, Paiton Hall, Kaleb Martin, Alex McDonald, Kaylee Nation, Zak Oloyed, Andrea Penovich, Carter Short and Abigail Tharp.
Eighth Grade
Rachael Aleshire, Austin Blankenship, Abigail Britton, Katryna Britton, Alexis Clifford, Casey Corbin, Tyler Guehne, Gabe Krouper-Martinez, Grace Moore, Nate Strange and Gage Wright.