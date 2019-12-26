The Lonedell R-XIV School District is considering a no-tax increase bond issue be placed on the April 2020 ballot.
Superintendent Jenny Ulrich said the property tax rate would remain at 42 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The board will decide at the January meeting to place the bond issue either on the April 2020 ballot or on the April 2021 ballot.
The tax would pay for HVAC upgrades, and window and door replacements. Lonedell School uses a boiler that was originally installed in 1955 to heat the building, according to Ulrich.
“We’re burning fuel oil, which is a very old and antiquated way of heating a building. Although the boiler has held up pretty well, the piping and all of the things needed to run that internally in the building is beginning to fail,” she said.
The boiler has not been an efficient way of heating the school.
“To get parts of the building warm enough, you have to turn the system up so high that other people in the building are so hot that they have open their windows,” Ulrich said.
“If we turn that boiler down, then the person at the end of the hallway, their classroom is going to be very, very cold. In order to get that very far classroom heated, you have to turn it up so high that the classrooms in the middle are just sweating.”
She mentioned that the district spends “a lot of money each year” on heating and cooling system repairs. The HVAC project amounts to approximately $950,000.
A new system HVAC would allow the building to have a consistent temperature, according to Ulrich. Currently, each classroom is independent and there temperature fluctuations throughout.
“It will give us a lot more efficiency. Our cost for electricity, I feel like is really high, and some of that I have to believe is coming from the inefficiencies in our heating and cooling systems,” she said.
Necessary window and door replacements amount to approximately $100,000. The price includes the replacement of two doors and several windows that are either old, broken or leaking.
The board is determining how much money the bond issue would bring into the district based on potential assessed valuation growth. If there is growth of .5 percent, then the district could finance $1.1 million.
If there is 1 percent growth, then the district could finance $1,250,000. If there is 2.5 percent growth, then the district could finance at $1.5 million, according to Ulrich.
“All of those numbers are very conservative growth because we have grown more than that,” she said.
She noted that over the past five years, the average growth has been 3.16 percent in assessed valuation. Over the last 20 years, there has been a 7.85 percent growth. Dating back to 1990, the average growth has been 6.14 percent.
If the board votes to place the bond issue on the April 2021 ballot, then the financing options would increase by $100,000, Ulrich said.
If there is extra money from the bond issue, Ulrich is putting together a focus group of community members and parents to determine how that should be spent.
“If there is any extra money once we complete those projects then we have to state in the bond issue what that might go to,” she said. “That’s some work that needs to be done this month and brought before the board.”
She mentioned additional potential projects, including front awning repair, new playground equipment, repairs to track and lighting upgrades in the building.
The last bond issue was passed in 2016, which helped pay for the cafeteria expansion, the addition of restrooms, heating and cooling ventilation systems for the cafeteria, the closure of the breezeway, the paving of the parking lot, the construction of new sidewalks, safety upgrades to the front entrance, the conversion of the computer lab to a science lab and upgrades to the district’s technology infrastructure.