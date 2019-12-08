A Lonedell man died in a car crash Saturday afternoon, Dec. 7, after traveling off the road.
Joshua M. Duncan, 36, was driving a 2006 Chrylser PT Cruiser north on Maupin Road when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a tree at 3:20 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Duncan was ejected from the vehicle before it struck the tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:44 p.m. by St. Clair Ambulance personnel.
He was taken to St. Louis County Morgue by Russell Colonial Funeral Home.
Duncan was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.