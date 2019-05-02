Anyone who recently has driven by St. Clair City Hall, may have noticed a new wooden box stand.
The Little Free Library houses books as part of an exchange program open to the community.
The local little library was initiated by St. Clair students Lucy Long and Chloe Slater as part of a service learning project, according to Enrichment teacher Jennifer Hawkins.
“‘Take a Book–Return a Book’ is the philosophy of over 40,000 Little Free Library Book Exchanges around the world,” she said.
“The libraries come in many shapes and sizes, but the most common version is a small wooden box of books. Anyone can take a book or leave a book to share at anytime.”
Now seventh-graders, Long and Slater started planning and developing the project in fifth grade, according to Hawkins. Before they began developing the project, the students brought their idea before the St. Clair Board of Aldermen.
“They also searched Little Free Library plans, ordered materials, and ordered a charter membership in order to be an official Little Free Library,” Hawkins said.
She added that several community members helped make the Little Free Library come to fruition.
“The industrial arts class improved the library design by building the doors and making it watertight,” Hawkins said.
City Administrator Travis Dierker chose the location for the first library. Hawkins said Doug Tedrick, a Boy Scout volunteer, and Boy Scout Troop 449 built the post and mounted it in concrete in front of the city hall.
“Many community members have been donating books throughout the past two years.”
Anyone can take a book and leave a book, or take and return the same book. Hawkins said a Little Free Library will be built at Edgar Murray Elementary in the fall.
Gently used or new books may be dropped off to Hawkins at the Edgar Murray Elementary. For any questions, email Hawkins at jhawkins@stcmo.org.