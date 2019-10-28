Despite the rain, organizers deemed the third annual Light the Sky event another success. It was held Saturday, Oct. 19, at Orchard Park.
Hundreds attended the free event throughout the day, which included a 5k Color Run, a children’s area, 3-on-3 basketball tournaments, a pie eating contest, a children’s costume contest, live music, a singing competition, food and craft vendors and fireworks.
The children’s area included a pumpkin patch, face painting, a hay maze, a corn bin, sand art, games, a karate demonstration, a bounce house, an obstacle course, inflatable slides, barrel rides and more.
Light the Sky is organized by Roots Church.
“It went really great,” said Starr Rodrigue, event coordinator. “We had a great time, everything went according to plan and it was a great event.”
A singing competition called “Master the Mic,” and a fireworks display were new this year, in addition to video features and improved sound equipment at the main stage, according to Rodrigue.
While new activities for next year are in the works, vendors and food trucks have already asked come back.
“When vendors and food trucks are contacting you asking if they can sign up for next year that makes you feel really good,” Rodrigue said.
Roots Church Pastor Jason Gaszak also said the event went great.
“It was just an overall successful event,” he said. “Even though it did rain, a lot of the patrons left for a few hours during the rain, several of them came back for fireworks at the end of the night.”
Gaszak noted that the fireworks display was a highlight and his favorite part of the event.
The purpose of event is “to create positivity and unity in the community,” he said. After three years of putting on Light the Sky, he mentioned that the event has started to fulfil its purpose.
“People are starting to see that. I think it’s going to take a couple more years before we create that culture and that vibe,” he said.
“It always takes three to five years for any event to get really established and for people to understand why we’re doing the event. We’re going to continue this event year after year.”
Gaszak added that although Light the Sky is organized and sponsored by Roots Church, it is not a church-oriented event.
“It’s an event for the community just like if a business was to sponsor an event; that’s kind of what we’re doing,” he said.
Threat
The day was not impacted by reported threats against the event, according to Gaszak.
A Robertsville man is accused of threatening to bomb the Light the Sky event.
Noah D. Richardson, 19, was charged Oct. 20 in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with second-degree terrorist threats, a felony.
A woman told police that Richardson messaged her via Snapchat stating that he was bringing a bomb to the event, according to Police Chief Bill Hammack. The woman told police that Richardson also sent her a Snapchat video of a young child holding a handgun with the message, “Getting ready for Light the Sky.”
Richardson was arrested Oct. 20. He was released Monday.