The St. Clair Elementary Lemonade Stand raised $265.50 more than last year for total of $6,134.75.
Over the past 14 years, the stand has raised $49,846.91, according to preschool teacher Suson Elbert, event organizer. The stand was open Dec. 9-13 in the preschool commons area.
Each year, the stand sells donated candy, soda, gently used and new toys, Christmas decorations, raffle items and more for students, parents and community members to purchase at a low cost.
The money collected is donated to local food pantries and a school organization. The St. Clare Catholic Church food pantry and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Backpack program each received $2,050, and the St. Clair Elementary Cares and Shares Fund received $2,034.75, according to Elbert.
She noted that students, parents and community members shopped each day the stand was open.
“Students were able to buy gifts for their family members and the raffle table was especially popular this year with 42 wonderful baskets donated by staff, parents, and community members,” Elbert said.
“We offered two late nights where community members could shop at the stand until 6 p.m. This was well received and we had many shoppers each evening.”
In its 14th year, the stand received an abundance of donations, according to Elbert.
“We had quarter day on Thursday and Friday, and it was a big hit,” she said. “Many people commented they were thrilled to find such nice things at such a low cost.”
The volunteers who worked the stand with Elbert were Sandra Hawkins, Rebecca Bardot, Shari Hemker, Julie Fisher, Marrissa Boyer, Brenda Brown, Cheri Crow and Karen Fleer.
“These ladies helped students shop for family members and then gift wrapped their purchases for Christmas. They also helped restock the tables multiple times,” she said.
Background
In December 2006, Elbert’s preschool students were learning about the letter “L” and as a teaching tool, she brought in a lemonade stand.
Elbert asked her class what could be sold at a lemonade stand and what could be done with the profits. Elbert said students talked about how they could help people during the holiday season.
As the class conversation grew, the idea of having a lemonade stand and donating the profits was born.