St. Clair Junior High will have a new principal starting next school year as current Principal Eric Lause is leaving for another position.
Lause told The Missourian he is transferring to his alma mater, Union High School, to be a wood shop teacher.
“My dad was a carpenter and my brother is a carpenter, and I’ve always enjoyed working with my hands,” he said.
He is looking forward to getting back into the classroom and forming relationships with children, Lause said. He added that he will miss the students in St. Clair, as well as the community.
“It’s been a great experience and I appreciate (former Superintendent Mike) Dr. Murphy and (former Principal Steve) Weinhold giving me the chance six years ago to be part of the community,” Lause said.
“I’d just like to thank the parents, and the teachers, and the students for all of their support.”
Lause was the junior high assistant principal for one year before becoming principal in 2014. He came to St. Clair from the Washington School District where he was a fifth-grade teacher, he was the principal of South Point Elementary School from 2003 to 2012 and was the school district’s assistant technology director for the 2012-13 academic year.
Additionally, Lause has been on the steering committee for The Missourian Spelling Bee and on the advisory board for East Central College’s education program. He also has been involved in Washington’s WINGS program and has been a co-president of the Missouri State Teachers Association.
“We appreciated his service with the district,” Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said. “I feel like we have moved forward with him being here and we wish him well.”
The district has started the search for a new junior high principal, according to Kruse.