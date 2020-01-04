The St. Clair Ambulance District responded to 476 more calls in 2019 than in 2018.
Ambulance Chief Nick Tiepelman said the district responded to a total of 3,537 calls last year. The year before, in 2018, the district responded to 3,061. In 2017, the district responded to 3,154 calls.
For 2019, ambulance district responded to 451 sick person cases, 357 traffic incidents, 293 falls, 347 breathing problems, 384 transfers, 198 chest pains/nontraumatic, 162 psychiatric problems, 190 mutual aid calls, 134 unconscious/fainting/near fainting, 54 diabetic problems and 87 abdominal pain calls.
The ambulance district also responded to 71 hemorrhages/lacerations, 59 convulsions/seizures, 61 strokes, 31 traumatic injuries, 44 cardiac arrests/deaths, 60 unknown problems and 44 back pains/nontraumatic;
A total of 43 invalid assists/lifting assists, 40 assaults, 38 heart problems, 14 structure fires, three fires, 15 fire standbys, 36 medical alarms, 12 cardiac arrests/possible DOA, 26 allergic reactions/stings, 10 headaches, 11 heat/cold exposures, nine chokings, nine pregnancies/childbirths/miscarriage, 10 pains and 38 assist other agencies;
Seven water rescues, four calls for altered mental status, 12 animal bites, four burns/explosions, three carbon monoxide/hazmat/inhalations; seven stab/gunshot wounds/penetrating trauma, two gunshots, one alcohol intoxication, three sexual assault, two well person checks and two hypotension/hypertension;
Two eye problem/injuries, three motorcycle collisions, three nausea/vomiting, two dizziness, four walkins (EMS related), five bleedings, three syncope/near fainting, one allergy, one call regarding an motor vehicle versus a pedestrian, one fever, one intercept, one fracture, one medical transport, one urinary problem, four standbys, one welfare check, one categorized as “no other appropriate choice,” four cases categorized as “other.”
The ambulance district responded to 110 overdoses/poisonings/ingestions, which is 32 more than in 2018, according to Tiepelman.
Years Past
The ambulance district responded to 93 fewer calls in 2018 compared to 2017. In 2018, the district responded to 373 sick person cases, 336 traffic incidents, 287 falls, 286 breathing problems, 273 transfers, 196 chest pains, 194 psychiatric problems, 161 mutual aid calls, 103 unconscious/fainting/near fainting, 96 diabetic problems and 81 abdominal pains;
A total of 57 hemorrhages/lacerations, 55 convulsions/seizures, 54 strokes, 44 traumatic injuries, 47 cardiac arrests/deaths, 41 unknown problems and 36 back pains, 35 invalid assists, 28 assaults, 27 heart problems, 28 structure fires, 26 medical alarms, 17 allergic reactions/stings, 14 headaches, 11 heat/cold exposures, nine chokings, nine pregnancies/childbirths;
Eight pains, six water rescues, four calls for altered mental status, four animal bites, three burns, three carbon monoxide/hazmat/inhalations, two gunshot wounds, one alcohol intoxication, one sexual assault and one well person check, among other calls.
The ambulance district responded to 271 more calls in 2017 compared to 2016. In 2017, the district was dispatched to a total of 3,154 calls. The number of calls in 2016 was 2,883.
In 2017, there were 1,864 medical calls, 340 transportation related incidents, 539 nonvehicle trauma related calls, 52 fires and 1,800 transports, among other calls.