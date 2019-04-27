If you missed Wednesday’s community forum, you can still share your thoughts on St. Clair School District facility improvements by taking an online survey found on the district’s website, stcmo.org.
The community forum started with a presentation from FGM Architects about the district’s facilities and areas for potential improvements. The firm also laid out a time line for additional meetings with staff and the community, and when the school board will decide to put a no-tax increase bond issue on the April 2020 ballot.
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said the bond would bring in $12 million for the district to upgrade and improve facilities.
“That’s a lot, but in terms of school facilities, it’s not as much as you would think,” he said.
Kruse added that the purpose of the meeting was for community members to share their thoughts on what they think are top priorities.
Assessments
Stephen Raskin, project manager with FGM Architects, presented the results of their districtwide facility assessments to the community. He gave a similar presentation to the school board in January.
Raskin briefed the audience about how old each of the school buildings are and showed drone footage of morning traffic problems with buses, cars and pedestrians.
Last year, FGM Architects toured each school building and took photos, as well as spoke with Kruse and staff for the assessments.
Raskin noted St. Clair Elementary is in need of paving and asphalt repairs for sidewalks, parking lots, roads and playgrounds, in addition to lighting upgrades, skylight and roofing work, and more.
Improvements at Edgar Murray Elementary include traffic circulation, paving and asphalt, mechanical issues, ensuring bathrooms are ADA compliant, lighting upgrades and more.
At the junior high, improvements include traffic circulation, the softball field, the administration office, paving and asphalt, heating and ventilation, lighting and more.
At the high school, Raskin said improvements include traffic circulation, paving and asphalt, heating and ventilation, lighting upgrades, locker room upgrades, roof repairs, annex buildings and more.
Ideas
Students, parents and community members spoke on what they feel are important issues that need to be addressed.
The following is a list of some of the ideas that were discussed during the meeting:
• Improving the softball field
• Having vestibules, or man traps, at each building entrance for added security
• Having a fence that circles the entire playground at Edgar Murray Elementary
• Creating a multipurpose room for fine arts classes such as band and choir
• Creating an auditorium that can be used for public and community events
• Addressing drainage issues
• Dedicating a large space for the gifted department
• Dedicating a better space for the weight room and wrestling
• Not having other buildings far away for students in case of emergencies such as lockouts and lockdowns
• Addressing the daily traffic issues and parking
• Creating a walking path for students
• Increasing classroom sizes at the junior high
• Creating a dedicated space for a science and technology department
• Moving St. Clair Elementary closer to the other school buildings and replacing it the Franklin County Cooperative
Time Line
On May 20, faculty and staff will be given the same presentation where they will be able to give their input.
Over the summer, Kruse said school officials and the board will explore possible project concepts and consolidate a list.
There will be another community meeting next fall that will feature the project concepts and people will be able to vote, using stickers, on their favorite ones.
Kruse added that there will be two additional community meetings and faculty and staff meetings next school year. In November and December, the school board will finalize the list based on gathered input, and then decide to move forward or not with a no-tax increase bond issue.