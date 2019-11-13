A Holiday Sip & Shop event is set for Saturday, Nov. 30, from noon to 6 p.m. at the St. Clair Elks Lodge.
The event is being organized by the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce Merchants Promotion Committee. The intent is to support Chamber businesses on Small Business Saturday.
Local vendors will have an opportunity to promote their business in a relaxed atmosphere, according to Chamber Executive Director Charlene Saling.
Wine tastings will be available and there will be food and beverage trucks set up outside. Gift wrapping services will be offered to attendees.
St. Clair High School students also will offer assistance to shoppers in carrying items to their vehicles, according to Saling.
A total of 30 businesses are registered for the Holiday Sip & Shop so far, Saling said. The goal is to have 35 businesses.
“Our participants range from local merchants with storefronts to home-based distributors and crafters,” she said.
Attendance prizes will be awarded each hour and tickets to win a wine basket will be sold.
“We are still working on a couple of additional giveaway, drawing and raffle opportunities for our shoppers and will have those nailed down soon,” Saling said.
A complete list of participating merchants will be available on the Chamber’s website, business.stclairmo.org, and Facebook page by Friday, Nov. 15.
For more information, call the Chamber office at 636-751-8503 or send an email to chamber@stclairmo.com.
Committee
In August, the Chamber re-established its Merchants Promotion Committee. Although the committee has a new name, its purpose to promote and support Chamber businesses remains the same, according to Saling.
The committee is made up of Chamber members and business owners who represent the business district, which includes downtown, the plaza area and the commercial area.
Those involved include Jamie Keen with Dollar Plus, Wendii Jobe with H.L. Boutique and A Bushel and A Peck, Starr Rodrigue with H.L. Boutique and A Bushel and A Peck, Clayton Buckthorpe with Farmers & Merchants Bank, Saling, Lindsay Monk with Blades Salon, Mary Bursey with Exhale Boutique, Dana Dougherty with Dana’s Shaved Ice and Chris Dulworth with Coldwell Banker Premier.
Saling said the committee has exceeded her expectations.
“We have developed an action plan of divide and conquer,” she said.
Each portion of the St. Clair Business District is divided into Downtown, Commercial and the Plaza with committee members who operate businesses within those districts responsible for contacts, communication and coordination of all events.
Last month, the committee organized a free trick-or-treat event called Boo & Book, which “proved to be a very successful event,” Saling said.
Children ages 12 and under and their parents visited participating businesses for Halloween treats. After they went to a certain number of places, children received a free Scholastic book and a free activity book provided by the St. Clair Library.
“We are looking forward to the Holiday Sip & Shop being just as successful,” Saling said. “Through the efforts of this committee and contacts made for these two events, we have been able to add several new Chamber members.”
Benefits to joining the Chamber include advertising opportunities, chances to gain visibility and drive traffic to one’s business, networking opportunities, being featured on the Chamber business guide and website, and chances to attend informative meetings focused on local businesses.