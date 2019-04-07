James Heideman and incumbent Daniel Short came out on top in the Lonedell R-XIV School Board race in Tuesday’s election.
Heideman received 172 votes and incumbent Daniel Short received 164 votes, defeating opponent Jamie Dunn, who received 110 votes.
Outgoing board member Scott Schneider did not seek re-election.
“I just want to say thanks for everyone who got out and voted that day,” Heideman said. “I’m looking forward to playing a part in the future of our school and doing the best I can.”
Heideman is a St. Clair High School graduate and works for Kloos Drywall. He is married with two children who attend Lonedell.
Short said he’s happy with winning another term. He added that he’s looking forward to keeping the school board on the same path.
“I think we’re in the right direction,” he said.
Short, who has been on the school board for 10 years, is a St. Clair High School graduate and works for Ameren Missouri. He is married with children who currently attend Lonedell School.