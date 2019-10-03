Several activities are scheduled for a family-friendly Halloween event Saturday, Oct. 26, on Main Street starting at 2 p.m.
Organizations and businesses are taking part in the Friendly Festival of Frights organized by St. Clair Downtown District, Inc. The event is free and open to the public.
Activities include a chili cook-off, a bake-off, craft vendors, bounce houses, haunted houses, a beard competition, live music, a beer garden, a children’s costume parade and more, according to Gina Latimer, past vice president of the downtown group.
“When events are held downtown, they are very successful,” Latimer said.
The purpose of the event is attract community members to Main Street, she added.
“We just want to bring more people to downtown,” Latimer said. “Downtown is a fun place to be.”
The chili cook-off, bake-off and beard contest have entry fees. There will be after dark activities for adults from 9-11 p.m.
Parks Department
The St. Clair Parks Department is putting on a children’s costume contest, a family/group costume contest and a pet costume contest will take place from 5-7 p.m.
A “Monster Mash” dance will be held in conjunction with the costume contests, which will be held in front of the red caboose, according to Park Board President Dana Collins-Messex.
Registration for the costume contests will start are 4:30 p.m. near the gazebo. Pets are required to be on leashes.
Historical Museum
The St. Clair Historical Museum will have a variety of activities taking place during the Fright Fest.
The museum will be open to the public where visitors can enjoy refreshments, according to Carla Wulfers, treasurer/secretary of the museum.
Candy apples will be available for purchase. Museum Registrar Carol Radford will be dressed in Halloween attire telling stories, Wulfers said.
Old-time carnival games will be available for children to play including go fish, bottle ring toss, pumpkin bean bag toss, KerPlunk and mechanical pig racing.
The games are free to play and children will be given five tickets each to participate. Prizes will be awarded to winners and candy will be given to all participants.
The museum additionally is holding a pumpkin carving contest. Individuals and businesses can participate for free. Participants can drop off their pumpkins at the museum between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the day of the event, according to Wulfers.
Submissions must include names and contact information.
She added that the JROTC will help decorate the museum and members run the activities. Wulfers said she is looking forward to the festival.
“Hats off to (St. Clair Downtown District, Inc.) for really starting to pull together and do some things that are supportive of the community,” she said.
Wulfers added that members of the downtown group are donating time and money to put on the festival.
The organization is “a relatively new group that’s slowly trying to make a difference in this town,” she said.
“We’ve got a lot of good groups. I think this town has a lot of good things going on.”