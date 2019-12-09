The year’s Lighted Christmas Parade grand marshal is a longtime St. Clair resident, Korean War veteran and former business owner.
A vote was held at a recent park board workshop where Jerome Ritter, 91, was voted as the 2019 grand marshal. Representatives from local businesses, organizations and board park members nominated individuals and placed their votes.
“Mr. Ritter sums up everything you could want in a grand marshal and we are so happy to have him lead this year’s Christmas parade,” park board President Dana Collins-Messex said.
The Lighted Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 14, starting at 6 p.m. Before the parade, festivities will be hosted by businesses and organizations along Main Street from 3-6 p.m.
One organization, the St. Clair Historical Museum, will hold an open house from 2-6 p.m., which will feature children’s bingo, a photo booth with free four-by-six inch photos, live music, light refreshments and warm wassail, Christmas stories by Carol Radford and an appearance by “Benjamin Franklin.” There also will be hot cocoa for sale.
After the parade, the lighting of the red caboose and 11-foot Christmas tree will take place, in addition to ugly sweater contests, a cookie walk and pictures with Santa, and other activities.
There will be no parking on Main Street, from Kitchell Avenue to east Springfield Road, that day 1-7 p.m., in addition to no parking lots on lots on Main Street for the event and parade.
About Jerome Ritter
In 1930, Ritter’s father partnered with Edward Berkel to operate an auto salvage yard and mechanic shop. The two families bought a 24-acre property called Shady Shell Park, located off of Gravois Road near Interstate 44, to start the business and to build homes for the two families.
The family business had a garage, gas pumps and three single cabins and a double cabin. In 1964, when Ritter’s father died, Ritter took over the motor company and ran it until 2015.
Ritter was in a special category of the Army attached to the Air Force called Personnel of Special Category Army with Air Force, or SCARWAF, in the Korean War.
From December 1950 to December 1952, he served as a mechanic at Clark Air Base located on Luzon Island in the Philippines.
In the late 1940s, Ritter met his wife Norma Jean at a roller rink in Washington. Norma Jean and Ritter married in 1953, and in 2018, they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Together they have eight children, 25 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. They still live on the property behind the former Ritter Motor Company building.