Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to speak at this year’s St. Clair R-XIII back-to-school workshop for faculty and staff Monday, Aug. 12.
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said Parson will address faculty and staff at 8:30 a.m. about the value and appreciation of their work, and how to make a difference for students in Missouri.
“We are very pleased that he can stop by and headline our back-to-school event,” Kruse said. “I think it’s very encouraging to St. Clair and the St. Clair R-XIII (School District) that the governor is emphasizing and highlighting the importance of education and the work that our teachers do.”
Kruse added that Parson may speak about his recent announcement of putting a plan together to raise the ranking of teacher salaries and compensation from being 47th and 48th in the nation to a ranking of 30 or higher within the next three years. He made the announcement at a Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) statewide conference Monday, according to Kruse.
Parson also may speak about a statewide program called Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG), which is “dedicated to preventing dropouts among young people who have serious barriers to graduation and/or employment,” according to jag.org. At a May meeting, the school board adopted the program for juniors and seniors that will start this school year. The program that will serve 30 to 35 juniors and seniors who are at risk.
Overall, Kruse said Parson’s speech will be “a way to highlight how important school is and how important it is to do what’s right for Missouri’s kids.”
“I think it’s just really neat that the governor believes in education, believes in teachers and believes in kids. If we can walk out of that room feeling good about the work we have to do and what our kids need from us, I guess that will make it a good day for me.”
Afterward, school board members, faculty and staff will have an opportunity for a meet and greet with the governor. About a year ago, Kruse said he saw Parson speak at a statewide administrator’s conference.
“I was really impressed by just his matter-of-fact approach to the office and to life,” he said.
At that conference, Kruse reached out to the governor during the meet and greet to see if he would be interested in speaking to St. Clair teachers and staff. A few weeks later, he added that it was scheduled.
“I thought ‘It would be tremendous to highlight our teachers and what we do especially with all of these changes the last two or three years,’ ” Kruse said.
About JAG
The JAG program will accommodate students’ specific needs for those in certain circumstances including poverty, those who have low attendance records, low grades, challenging personal situations and other criteria.
A new instructor will be hired to teach classes focused on workforce development, such as employee and employer expectations, how to prepare for an interview, how to fill out job applications and other related topics.
Through JAG, funding would provide half of the teacher’s salary up to $30,000, according to Kruse. In addition to structured classes, the teacher will help students obtain work experience by partnering with local businesses and organizations.
For part of a school day, students will have the chance to either attend internships, Four Rivers Vocational School or work at a part-time job after school.
During the first year after graduation, the teacher will conduct a followup with students and with their employers. This is a way for the teacher to address any issues that could arise such as understanding employer expectations, attendance issues and/or having the skill set for that particular position.