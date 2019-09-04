New playground equipment and field improvements for Lonedell R-XIV School are in the works as $7,500 has been raised toward the cause.
The funds for the project was raised through a Bobcat Pride Ride event held last school year, which was put on by the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), according to Superintendent Jenny Ulrich.
The group has partnered with the school to help make the project come to fruition.
Ulrich said the school will match the $7,500 that was raised for a total of $15,000. School officials will soon start choosing playground pieces to be added.
To determine what kind of equipment, Ulrich said a survey was sent out to faculty and staff.
Some possibilities include incorporating disc golf baskets, tetherball poles, basketball posts, and yard games including corn hole and washers, for middle school students.
At the elementary level, school officials are considering independent pieces such as a stand-alone slide and a set of three to four swings, according to Ulrich.
“A lot of times you have great, big play pieces and when there are lots of children on them, they can become very crowded,” she said.
Repairs to the kickball/baseball field, increasing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility, and adding shaded areas are part of the project plans. The district plans to incorporate the upgrades over the next several years.
“It’ll be a little at a time. (It’s) something that we’re just trying to address slowly over time because if you did it all at once, it would be quite expensive,” Ulrich said.
The next Bobcat Pride Ride fundraiser is set for Saturday, April 18, 2020.