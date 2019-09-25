St. Clair High School Band will host an inaugural mattress fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.
There will be more than 25 mattress styles on display in all sizes for customers to try, which are priced below retail. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames and mattress protectors will be available as well. The St. Clair High School Band benefits from every purchase.
Custom Fundraising Solutions (CFS) first introduced a mattress fundraiser to the Cleveland, Ohio market in 2005. The company now has more than 100 locations and works with more than 2,000 schools nationwide. The unique business model helps schools raise thousands of dollars in just one day, and to date, the company has given back over $40 million.
For more information, visit the St. Clair High School Band Mattress Fundraiser event page on Facebook. St. Clair High School is located at 1015 High School Drive.