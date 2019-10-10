This year’s golf tournament for the Backpack for Kids Food Program raised more money than in the years past, totaling $18,569.20.
That’s according to event organizer Carol Hill who said event raised $16,000 last year. The golf tournament fundraiser was organized by members of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and Gray Summit United Methodist Church.
Proceeds from the fundraiser were split evenly among the backpack programs sponsored by the churches. A total of 26 teams participated in the golf tournament. The event also included lunch and live/silent auctions.
“The golf tournament was a grand success,” Hill said. “We had a good time.”
She thanked all of the sponsors who helped put on the fundraiser and those who donated items for the auctions, including Wayside Inc., Leonard and Sheila Vogelgesang, Wayside Route 66 Deli, and Steve and Jeanne Guffey.
Hill said she’s looking forward to next year’s golf tournament fundraiser, which is set for Sept. 12, 2020, at Meramec Lakes Golf Course.
“I’m looking forward to continued success,” she said. “I’m looking forward to having teams and having lots of sponsors and lots of donors.”
Background
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Holy Trinity backpack program. It was started in May 2009 as a group effort between St. Clair School District teachers, administration and members of the church.
The backpack program provides canned goods and nonperishable items to students who attend St. Clair Elementary, Edgar Murray Elementary and the Franklin County Cooperative on a weekly basis during the academic school year.
Church members and volunteers put together bags of food for children to take home. The list of children to receive food is created by school administrators. Students who participate in the program are typically those who are on the free and reduced lunch list. Last school year, 167 bags of food were given to students per week.
For this school year, approximately 200 students receive a bag of food per week, according to Hill. Teachers collect the bags to be passed out to students every Friday.
To keep the Holy Trinity’s program running, it costs between $1,500-2,100 monthly. About $18,000 was spent on groceries last school year.
Grocery items include shelf milk, cereal, fruit cups, juice, chicken noodle soup, canned pasta, granola bars, pudding, cheese crackers and macaroni and cheese.
Gray Summit United Methodist Church’s backpack program provides food for students who are in the Meramec Valley School District, according to Hill.