Newcomer Jamie Frossard was sworn in as Ward 2 alderwoman for the first time Monday night.
She has lived in St. Clair for 24 years and is a 2007 St. Clair High School graduate. After high school, Frossard said she attended a paramedic program at East Central College.
“After completing the program, I soon realized that wasn’t the plan for my life and I proceeded to work in home health care with special needs for five years,” she said.
In 2011, she married her husband Kenny and together they have one daughter. She added that she is a stay-at-home mom and provides childcare from her home.
For the past two years, Frossard has been the public relations officer for the park board.
“This is where I found my love for helping the community,” Frossard said. “I have enjoyed planning and organizing various events, but my personal favorite is the Christmas parade.
“Christmas is my favorite time of year and the parade is the kickoff to the holiday spirit. It has become our family tradition.”
Frossard said she ran for alderwoman to honor former Alderwoman Barb McGlenn’s legacy.
“When Barb McGlenn passed away, I knew that I wanted to help carry on her love for this community,” she said. “What a better way than to step into her shoes on the board of alderman. Those are some big shoes to fill, but I have faith that with the help of God and my family, I can help our current administration to further their goals for St. Clair.”
As an alderwoman, Frossard said she is looking forward “to being informed and finding ways to make change and promote positivity in our town.”
“I would love to see community involvement from young to old. Many hands make light work and if we all pull together we can be the change we want to see. I can’t wait to get started working with the board of aldermen and our administration. It’s going to be a great year.”