This year’s Quilters Vendor Fair, organized by members of the Piecemakers Club, could be the biggest event yet as more vendor spaces have been rented out than in the past.
That’s according to Pat Ross, vendor fair chair and past president of the club.
The fourth annual fair is set for Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Christian Life Center. Admission is free to the public.
This year’s event will feature vendors from different areas including the St. Louis area, Sullivan, Hannibal and Waynesville among other cities.
Customers can shop for fabrics, sewing machines, embroidery, quilts, supplies, specialty items, quilt racks, patterns, templates and notions, according to Ross. There also will be scissor sharpening and bed turning demonstrations.
“The whole purpose of the vendor fair was to introduce quilting to people and to provide an opportunity to see what all there is because we’re (in) such a rural area,” she said.
Students from Michelle’s School of Dance will be selling concessions during the fair and attendees can enter a free raffle for a chance to win a sewing machine. A total of 10 women are on the vendor fair committee who help plan and organize the annual fair. Ross said they have been working hard in putting on the event.
Attendance each year averages between 300 and 400 people, Ross said, which “brings tears to my eyes every time when I see all the people.”
Over the years, Ross said she has made friends with the vendors and customers, and enjoys reconnecting with them.
“Just searching for vendors has been a neat thing because I’m constantly telling people throughout Missouri and Illinois area saying ‘Hey, we’re having this, would you like to come,’ ” she said. “It becomes a big family.”
In addition to staying in touch with those involved with the event each year, Ross added that her favorite part of the fair is the Quilts of Valor presentation, which is set for 1 p.m. that day. Five veterans will be given quilts made by the Piecemakers Club.
For more information about the Quilters Vendor Fair, email quiltersvendorfair@gmail.com. Holy Trinity Lutheran Christian Life Center is located at 1500 S. Outer Road.
About Piecemakers
The Piecemakers Club meets the third Wednesday of each month at the KC Hall in St. Clair. Meetings include a breakfast from 9-9:30 a.m. followed by a presentation and a workshop. The next meeting will feature Raymond Houston who will demonstrate how to do Celtic knots.
Quilting has been a hobby of Ross for the past 40 years, however since retirement in 2013, she said has been more focused on it. She added that she learns something new at each meeting.
“It’s a really neat organization,” she said.
The club has been around for about 20-25 years, according to Ross, which has approximately 150 members. The Piecemakers has a Quilts of Valor presentation on a monthly basis. There are about 60 veterans on the waiting list.
“There are a lot veterans out there who deserve a quilt,” she said.
In addition to quilts for veterans, Ross said members make and donate quilts to organizations such as the Missouri Department of Family Support Division Resource Center (DFS).
If someone wants to join to the Piecemakers Club, one can attend a meeting.
“We’ll make you feel welcome,” Ross said.