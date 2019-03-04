A former St. Clair High School student was sentenced to two years of supervised probation as part of a suspended execution sentence after pleading guilty to making a terrorist threat against the school.
Dalton C. Wilson, St. Clair, was arrested Oct. 29, 2017, and accused of threatening to shoot students at St. Clair High School. According to the probable cause statement filed by St. Clair police with the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office, witnesses stated Wilson said he planned the shooting for graduation day or senior day.
On Tuesday, Feb. 19, he was sentenced to two years of probation with 100 hours of community service, according to court documents. Wilson also has to meet with a mental health professional.
Background
Wilson allegedly stated he had enough bullets and guns to “shoot up the school” and asked two witnesses to assist with the shooting because he could not get through all of the halls himself, according to the probable cause statement.
Wilson allegedly told witnesses they were “going to end the school year with a bang.” He also told a witness to take off his shirt when he “hears a bang” so Wilson knows not to shoot him, according to the statement.
Police allege witnesses saw Wilson staple himself in the arm and head, stating he “felt no pain.” On Nov. 2, an affidavit was signed by a police officer for a 72-hour psychological exam for Wilson. He was taken into custody and transported to the St. Anthony Hospital Psychological Unit for examination. Wilson was released from the hospital three hours later.
St. Clair police executed a search warrant Nov. 3 for the residence where Wilson was living off Ironwood Lane. Officers seized computers, a cellphone, a .38-caliber handgun, a .22-caliber rifle and ammunition. Wilson’s family indicated that the firearms and ammunition belong to a relative who resides with Wilson.
A forensic exam was scheduled for the computers and phone. A bond hearing for Wilson was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 13. Wilson was a senior at St. Clair High School until he was removed.