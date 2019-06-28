Not long after former St. Clair resident DeWayne Landwehr’s, 74, first book about his high school job experiences was published, he started writing a sequel as requested by his readers.
Landwehr grew up in St. Clair and later moved to Indiana where he now lives with his family. The theme of his book titled “Will That Be Regular or Ethyl?” is “with the cards you’ve been dealt, what am I going to do with my life?”
“How do we take the experiences that we have in our life and the people we’ve met, the things we’ve done and make decent life out of it because not everybody is dealt the same hand, but we can all do something interesting and with some integrity,” Landwehr said.
“I decided that when people think about me after I’m gone, one of the words I want them to think of is integrity.”
Family Business
His father owned and operated St. Clair Hatchery located off Springfield Avenue where Landwehr and his three sisters and two brothers helped out. During World War II, more than 20,000 chickens were hatched a week, he said.
“We had a lot of chores with regards of taking care of the chickens, collecting eggs and helping with the hatch,” Landwehr said. “Oddly enough, living in town we also had cows and horses.”
In addition to the chickens, he added that one of his responsibilities was raising feeder calves his father would purchase every year. When he was not helping out with the family business, Landwehr said music was a big part of his life.
Following in two of his sisters’ footsteps, he was an organist for First Baptist Church. Additionally, he played the clarinet and saxophone for the St. Clair High School band. He also was involved in a church quartet where he and three other boys performed at different organizations and schools around Franklin County and even sang on the radio.
He continued to sing as an adult in a local church choir in Indiana until a few years ago.
“At my age, your voice starts to go, so I stopped singing in the choir,” Landwehr said.
However, Landwehr has continued another lifelong hobby, woodworking, which he learned from watching and helping his father.
“My dad actually made a lot our furniture at home,” he said. “I guess that just kind of wore off on me.”
Over the years, Landwehr said he has made a variety of pieces including headboards, coffee tables, end tables and more. Now, he said he makes furniture for his children and grandchildren. He added that woodworking is a form of therapy for him.
“It’s almost a religious experience working with the wood. I love to see the grain as it comes out and changes as you sand through it, and I love to build things,” Landwehr said.
Regular or Ethyl?
As a junior in high school, Landwehr got a job working for a gas station located on Route 66, which is a large part of what his book is about. He said that the customer base were travelers passing through and not neighborhood locals.
“I met a lot of interesting characters,” he said. “If you can imagine a young man who had never said a curse word in his life, didn’t drink, smoke, didn’t have too many bad habits, and then go to work at a place where it would be all kinds of interesting charlatans, crooks and other kinds of people coming through.”
Landwehr mentioned some of the business tactics told by his employer.
“They taught me several different ways to get more sales out of the customer. In another way, how to cheat the customer,” he said. “After that, I would never let anybody open the hood of my car. I just didn’t trust anybody getting under the hood of my car because I had seen how mechanics can really cheat the customer. Sell you things you don’t need.”
From his experiences working at the gas station, Landwehr said it helped him decide what kind of person he wanted to become. He added that lessons taught by church and his parents also shaped who is today. His book also talks about the mental state of his mother and the physical abuse he endured from her, according to Landwehr.
“I decided I would consciously try to avoid, when I had my own family, is screaming and whipping and that sort of thing,” he said.
After high school in 1963, he went to Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, but did not have the money to finish his freshman year, Landwehr said. His oldest sister’s husband worked for General Motors in Anderson, Ind., and told Landwehr about General Motors Institute – a work study program.
He said he applied and was accepted into the program. He worked for the guide lamp division for General Motors for the majority of his career, which produced all the lights for vehicles, Landwehr said. He also was a technical writer at the GM Tech Center in Warren, Mich.
“I wrote position papers for the corporate directors and did some research into safety devices,” he said. “I wasn’t trained for that and I never thought I would be a writer.”
He said he had never considered himself a writer before that job.
“That was probably one of the best jobs I’ve ever had. It taught me to write,” Landwehr said.
After seven years as a tech writer, he said he went back to working in the guide lamp division. Landwehr married his high school sweetheart, Gale.
Together they have two sons Brian and Mark, five grandchildren and one great-grandson. Landwehr said his memoirs were turned into a pamphlet for his family. He retired from GM in 2000 and six years later Landwehr said he thought about writing down his memories for his children and grandchildren to read.
“I can feel the same emotions as I’m writing as I felt when the event happened whatever the event was,” he said.
Publishing
He spent the last three years polishing the book before it was published in March, which “was like a big weight off my shoulders because it was something I was off and on working on for 13 years and it was finally done,” Landwehr said.
At first, he had limited copies made only for his family and then his friends from St. Clair requested copies.
“It’s not a New York Times best seller or anything like that, but I have sold a few copies and I’m thinking maybe some people can enjoy this,” Landwehr said.
He said he has received positive feedback and his readers have requested a sequel.
“In the book, I end it when I graduated from high school. So I’m not married yet and I’m not in college. I didn’t plan it that way, but it sort of begs for a sequel, so I’m working on that,” Landwehr said.
He added that he hopes to have the sequel written within a year.
“I write when the inspiration strikes me,” Landwehr said.
Copies of “Will That Be Regular or Ethyl” can be purchased at Neighborhood Reads in Washington, Dollar Plus in St. Clair and on Amazon.