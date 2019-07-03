A forage weed management field day sponsored by the University of Missouri Extension will be held Monday, July 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Roger Bardot farm near Lonedell.
The event will feature hands-on weed identification and information on forage weed control strategies, poisonous plants and forage quality of common pasture weeds. Matt Herring and Gatlin Bunton, field specialists in agronomy with University of Missouri Extension, will provide the training.
Directions to the event are from Highway 30 are turn south on Highway 47 and travel 2.9 miles, turn left on Project Road, travel 1.3 miles to the field on the left. Watch for signs to direct you to the field.
To help prepare for the event registration is requested by calling the University of Missouri Extension Center in Union at 636-583-5141 or email parsonsmr@missouri.edu.