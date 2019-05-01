The first night of Food Truck Fridays will be this Friday, May 3, from 5-9 p.m., at Orchard Park, hosted by the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce.
Last summer, the Chamber put together an event where food truck vendors gathered at the park for community members to purchase food and enjoy live music. Chamber Executive Director Charlene Saling said that since the community enjoyed the food truck nights so much, food service this year will be extended an extra hour, an extra food truck will attend and the decision to have a May night was decided.
“I started receiving requests from last year’s food trucks in early January expressing their interest to return for this season,” Saling said. As we continue to grow we will be able to attract even more food truck interest.
“The Chamber Board of Directors and myself are very excited to be able to offer this event for the community and hope we can continue this annually. This event was designed to showcase our community and bring people to the park from St. Clair, but also the surrounding area.”
Food Truck Fridays are scheduled for June 7, July 5, Aug. 2 and Sept. 6. Bands will perform from 6-8 p.m. Trucks will be set up from 5-9 p.m. Saling said people can bring lawn chairs and coolers.
“At the time we started our event, there were no other communities around us offering a Food Truck Friday,” Saling said. “They say imitation is the best compliment and we now find that other food truck events are being planned by other communities in our area. We are very excited to have been a model for this type of event and wish them as much success as we have experienced.”
Vendors and Bands
Food trucks that will be at this Friday’s event are St. Louisiana Q, Wingnut, Crooked Boot and Dana’s Shaved Ice. The band will be Woodshine.
On June 7, food trucks will be St. Louisiana Q, Street Dogz, Twisted Tacos and Dana’s Shaved Ice. Steve Leslie will perform. On July 5, St. Louisiana Q, Wingnut, Twisted Tacos and Dana’s Shaved Ice will be there and the band will be the Funk Truck.
On Aug. 2, St. Louisiana Q, Wingnut Twisted Tacos and Dana’s Shaved Ice with the band Electric Hayride. For Sept. 6, St. Louisiana Q, Street Dogz, Twisted Tacos and Dana’s Shaved Ice will be featured at the last Food Truck Friday event. The band will be Backroads.
Sponsors
The sponsors for the Food Truck Fridays are ATRO, Blades, Casey Harting with Midstate Bank, Dana’s Shaved Ice & More, East Central College, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Mercy, Plaze, St. Clair Nursing Center, St. Clair License Office, Tin Cup Printing and U.S. Bank.