Any area candidates seeking office had their first chance to file Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Seats are open for the city of St. Clair, the St. Clair R-XIII School Board, St. Clair Ambulance District, St. Clair Sewer District, Lonedell R-XIV School Board and the Village of Parkway Board of Trustees. Candidates have until Jan. 21 to file.
City of St. Clair
The city of St. Clair has two seats open on the board of aldermen, one seat each in Ward 1 and Ward 2. The city’s collector seat also is open. As of Tuesday morning, three people have filed: Cheryl (Cherie) Counts and incumbent Janet Viehland have filed for Ward I, and Donna Robart has filed for collector.
City hall is located at 1 Paul Parks Dr.
School Boards
The St. Clair School District was closed Tuesday due to inclement weather, so filings for candidacy was scheduled to begin Wednesday. The terms of David Berkel, Brian Hinson and Russell King are expiring. Central Office is located at 905 Bardot St.
No one has filed as of press time Tuesday for the Lonedell R-XIV School Board. The terms of Brad Rucker, Jason Bailey and Jamie Dunn are expiring.
Candidates must file in person at the superintendent’s office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. They must be a U.S. citizen, at least 24 years of age, a resident taxpayer of the district who has resided in Missouri for at least one year preceding the election. Lonedell School District is located at 7466 Highway FF.
Ambulance District
The ambulance district has two director seats open; both are three year terms. As of Tuesday morning, no one has filed.
Candidates can file at the Franklin County Clerk Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They must be a U.S. citizen, a qualified voter for the election subdistrict for which he or she is filing for, a resident of the district for two years next preceding the date of the election and must be at least 24 years of age.
Sewer District
The sewer district has one supervisor position open for a five-year term. Candidates must file in writing an affidavit of qualifications with the board of supervisors at sewer district office at 502 Parklane Drive Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Candidates must be a registered voter and property owner living within the district, at least 25 years of age, is not a convicted felon, and must be current on all fees and assessments due to sewer district, the Lake St. Clair Trustees and Franklin County taxes.
Village of Parkway
Two board of trustee seats are open for the Village of Parkway for two year terms. Candidates must be a resident of the village for at least one year and at least 21 years of age. They can file at the Village of Parkway office located at 1316 Parkway Drive.
The terms of Tom Ramsey and Jerrell Vaughan are expiring.