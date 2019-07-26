For nearly five decades the Family Planning Clinic of Franklin County has served the needs of women’s reproductive and sexual health.
Now, a dwindling client base and subsequent federal funding cuts have forced the clinic to close its the doors after 46 years in St. Clair.
Family Planning Clinic Outreach Education Coordinator Jayme McCowen said the clinic’s clients in recent years have dropped from 1,500 annually to just 300 in 2018.
“Eventually we would be forced to close, so we decided to go ahead and do it,” McCowen explained. “It’s what’s best.”
McCowen explained the clinic is funded with Title 10 federal funds and provided birth control, well-woman exams, and STD screenings.
The clinic saw patients from ages 13 through 50, accepted all insurances and also worked with women who are underinsured/uninsured so they received care.
The level of federal funding to the clinic was based on the number of patients each year. As patients began to decline the clinic received less money.
“Last year, Title 10 gave us $86,000, which was about half of what we normally get,” McCowen said. “We’ve been relying on donations and insurance payments. In May we decided it was time to close up.”
The clinic has five employees, including a nurse practitioner and medical aid who both work are employed by Missouri Baptist Hospital, Sullivan.
One staffer is retiring, another just had a baby and will take time off, leaving just one other employee looking for a new job, according to McCowen.
In a statement released this week the clinic informed past and current patients they can continue their treatments at the Jefferson County Health Department, where all patient records for the past seven years have been sent.
McCowen explained even though the clinic has worked with the Franklin County Health Department in several capacities, the health department does not offer birth control, leaving the clinic no choice but to pass their patients on to Jefferson County which does.
Need
The family Planning Clinic in St. Clair is the third of its kinds to close in Missouri in the past 10 years. The exact reason for the dramatic decline in patients is still unknown, but McCowen believes it may be twofold.
“Even though we’ve been in the exact same spot for 35 years, a lot of people may not have known we were here,” she said. “Also, some of the patients who used us in the past may have insurance now. They either don’t know we take insurance or they wanted to go see a doctor instead of a nurse practitioner.”
She added there is still a need in the county for these types of reproductive health services and that void will go unfilled.
“There is definitely a need here,” McCowen said. “We were the only family planning clinic in Franklin County that can give birth control plus, Title 10 is confidential so it was a place for girls who needed services but were too scared to tell their parents or were too scared to go anywhere else.”
She added some of the services they provided can be found at the Franklin County Health Department and the two entities have referred patients to one another for many years.
Another facility in Washington managed by Mercy can offer some services to fill the void as well, but will not give birth control due to its religious foundation.
Information
If any patients are in need of a copy of their records, or are in need an appointment to continue birth control, please call the Jefferson County Health Department at 636-789-3372, and mention former patient status of the Family Planning Clinic of Franklin County.
To find the nearest Title 10 Clinic go to mfhc.org.