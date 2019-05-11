The St. Clair Parks Department will host a Family Fun Day this Saturday, May 11, from 2-8 p.m at the former site of the airport.
The event will include a children’s car show, children’s bicycle show and race, children’s power wheel drag race, a meet and greets with professional street racers, food vendors and an outdoor movie that will begin at dark.
The cost is $5 per entry for the car show, the power wheels drag race, the bicycle show and race, according to Park Board President Dana Collins-Messex. Helmets must be worn during the races.
Registration will be open from 2- 3 p.m. for the car and bike shows with judging to begin at 3:30 p.m.
For those who want to participate in the power wheels drag race and the bicycle race, they must register between 4-4:30 p.m., according to Collins-Messex.
A family discount can be given to families with more than two children. Medals and trophies will be awarded to winners of races and shows.
“We are going to also have some fun things that kids can do with their parents, grandparents, siblings, or friends where they can win some awards, like three legged races, wheelbarrow races, etc.,” Collins-Messex said.
The movie “Monster Trucks” will be shown at 6 p.m. or soon after. Isaac Fitzwater with Zippo Air Tools, sponsor of many Discovery Channel shows, will be at the Family Fun Day from 2-6 p.m., Collins-Messex said.
“Our awesome local street racers, some of the ‘Street Kingz Racers’ who recently were filmed with JJ Da Boss for Discovery (Channel) will be there doing meet and greets,” she said. “Kids can take pictures with them and their cars.”
Collins-Messex said thanked Zippo, Wide Open Motors and Aldermen Art and Janet Viehland for all of their contributions to help make this event a success.
“The mission the park board had behind this event is to enable families to get outside and make some memories after the long winter we had,” she said. “I believe this is going to be an event that will create memories and allow the kids to participate in some cool things.”
The former airport site is located at 219 Airport Road.