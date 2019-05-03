Edgar Murray Elementary Assistant Principal Jessica Tollison will miss her St. Clair school family as she moves on to a different district next year.
Tollison, who has been assistant principal at Edgar Murray since 2017, will be an assistant principal for a new elementary school in the Meramec Valley School District in Pacific.
Meramec Valley is creating a fifth- and sixth-grade center called Pacific Intermediate.
“I have absolutely loved St. Clair R-XIII,” Tollison said. “I’m sad to leave because the students, parents, staff and administrative team have been very supportive and wonderful to work with.”
The decision was not an easy one to make, she said.
“I could not pass up the opportunity to open a new building and help create a positive learning environment,” Tollison said. “Edgar Murray has so many amazing things going on and the district is very positive and cares so much about the students.”
Tollison will miss seeing everyone’s smiling faces.
“We truly are a family and I’m going to miss my Edgar Murray family,” she said. “Each day is a new adventure and I loved coming to work every day. It truly is bittersweet because I truly love it here.”
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said the district is sad to see her leave.
“I think she was a very effective assistant principal,” he said.
Principal Dr. Beth Hill said Tollison will be missed by Edgar Murray staff.
“While with us, Mrs. Tollison always had a smile on her face and conducted every task with great passion,” she said. “She was known for her consistency, fairness, transparency, knowledge, and most importantly, her humor.”
Tollison has been in education for more than 14 years. She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Missouri State University and has her master’s in elementary and middle school administration from Missouri Baptist University.
She previously taught seventh- and eighth- grade language arts in the Washington School District, as well as fourth and fifth grade.
Tollison resides in Washington with her husband, Doug, who is a resource officer for the Washington School District, and their three children, Elizabeth, Landon and Jackson.
The district has hired Pamela LeSeure to fill the position.