St. Clair Paramedic and Public Relations Coordinator Amanda Sullentrup will speak to students about the dangers of drugs during Thursday’s teen drug summit in Washington.
The summit, put on by the Franklin County C.R.U.S.H. Coalition, will take place at First Christian Church, located on Highway 100, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Information on drugs and prevention will be provided to students from local law enforcement, the sheriff’s department EMS, prosecutor’s office and other personnel, according to Sullentrup. Students also will watch videos and listen to stories from the family of members of late addicts and recovering substance abusers.
At the end of the summit, a drug prevention musical band, Awaken Project, will perform a short concert for the students before the final presentation of the day.
“The students go home with tons of information on how to say no, how to help their peers stay above the influence and they bring home tons of fun stuff,” Sullentrup said.
“It’s a great time for the students, as well as a great way to educate them on the dangers of substance abuse.”
Sullentrup will present information with her paramedic partner Danielle Wadlow at the beginning of the summit. Wadlow has been working with Sullentrup on drug education part-time for the last year.
Drug Education Program
The St. Clair Ambulance District’s public relations department doubled last year with two public relations coordinators who are focused on community outreach among children and the elderly.
As a public relations coordinator, Sullentrup’s primary focus is to reach out to area students on drug education and prevention. She said she started presenting information to students in 2016 and has helped develop three presentations for different grade levels including fifth grade, junior high and high school.
The fifth grade presentation includes a mock overdose video, specific information about drugs and its effects on the body and mind, EMS interventions, before and after photos of substance abusers, and discussions about peer pressure.
Junior high students have the opportunity to watch a documentary from the perspective of local first responders, a local substance abuser and a local family member of a substance abuser.
“After watching the documentary, we have an open talk, to which I found the students became very open, and had very good questions,” Sullentrup said.
With the approval from teachers and administrators, students also have the chance to speak freely about their experiences, according to Sullentrup.
“These students are given an anonymous survey regarding vaping, marijuana and cigarette use, as well as whether they have had or currently have someone in their life struggling with addiction,” she said.
“This allows us to gather greatly needed statistics on the lives of these children and an ability to share these statistics with them so they know they are not alone.”
Sullentrup noted that out of 199 seventh and eighth grade students, 64 percent knew someone struggling with addiction. At the end of the presentation, students are asked if they feel comfortable talking about the topic of drugs at home.
In her experience, Sullentrup said most students reply with “No.” However, when asked if they feel comfortable talking to Sullentrup about drugs, most students have said “Yes.”
Students who said they felt comfortable speaking to Sullentrup “is just huge and means we are doing something right,” she added.
To attract the attention of high school students, Sullentrup begins the presentation with sharing the story of her daughter’s addiction with methamphetamine and heroin. Her daughter has overdosed five times in the past two years, but was revived each time, Sullentrup said. Her daughter is currently in recovery with 36 days of sobriety.
“A lot of these young adults knew my daughter, as she was just four months shy of graduation when she met a boy who introduced her to the world of substance abuse,” she said.
After hearing Sullentrup’s story about her daughter, she said it becomes clear to students that addiction can happen to anyone. The high school presentation also involves a different mock overdose video that demonstrates the consequences of abusing drugs and influential affects it can have on younger siblings.
“The point of the video is to show how their choices affect not only themselves, but all those around them,” Sullentrup said.
The presentation also includes a discussion on brain development, as well as how a student’s choice can affect their lives.
Additional Comments
The goal of the drug education program is to not only make students aware of the dangers of drugs, but that the information stays with them, according to Sullentrup.
The hope is that “these students will be informed enough to say no or at the very least to ask questions from someone they can trust, be it a friend, family member, teacher, or even a paramedic,” she said.
Sullentrup noted that many people believe the drug epidemic is a “poor man’s problem,” or think “this could never happen to me or my child.”
“This couldn’t be further from the truth,” Sullentrup said. “You see, this was my child, an aspiring graphic designer with an internship lined up, and four months shy of graduation.
“This epidemic is everywhere, it has touched more lives from the lower class to the upper class, from the quiet kids with straight A’s, to the athletes, to the lowest of the low.”
“The fact is this is a nondiscriminatory epidemic, it is going to take us, as an entire nation, to stop looking at addicts as a problem, and simply want to throw them in a cell and lock them away, to start looking at them as humans, as someone’s child, maybe your child, and see how you can help,” she added.