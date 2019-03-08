A discount shop that sells fresh produce, snacks, apparel, antiques and other items recently opened in St. Clair.
Owner Carrie Staufenbiel opened the Yum Yum Factory last week located at 260 W. Gravois Road.
Staufenbiel said she opened the discount store as a way to give back to society. Her efforts to give back started four years ago by donating $100 to a food pantry when she lived in Arnold.
“They said ‘Who are you?’ and I said ‘It doesn’t matter who I am, I’ve got to learn to give back in life.’ ”
That same day, she said she bought a building in Sullivan to create products to be sold at flea markets. While passing through St. Clair, Staufenbiel said she decided to move and open a discount store.
Now she creates and sells products, in addition to discounted goods, at the Yum Yum Factory.
Providing discounted goods to people in need is where her heart is, she says.
“I don’t believe in greed anywhere I go,” Staufenbiel said. “I’d rather give it you than throw it away.”
Customers also can purchase hot lunches daily, including pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans and loaded baked potatoes.
The meals are cooked by Kenny Hudgins, who was a cook in the Marines. Hudgins has been in food service for more than 30 years.
Hudgins said he met Staufenbiel one day at a flea market. They started talking about opening a business together and several months later, it has become a reality.
In the future, the two plan to open a flea market next to the building.
“I can’t wait to open the flea market,” Hudgins said.
Staufenbiel said her daughter, Patty, will bake custom-made cakes. Customers can choose what style of cake they want from the many cake pans hanging around the store.
The Yum Yum Factory is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.