A total of 15,000 items were collected countywide for D.A.R.E. for Vets and two classes were recently rewarded for bringing in the most donations.
Twice a year, county schools participate in a donation drive where toiletries and necessities are given to needy veterans and H.E.R.O.E.S. Care – an affiliation of program partners working together to provide support to military families in the communities where they live.
For the spring drive, a Robertsville fifth grade-class and a Gerald fifth-grade class collected the most supplies totaling 6,000 items, according to Deputy James O’Fallon. He and Cpl. James Harden teach the D.A.R.E. curriculum. Schools that contributed to the spring drive include St. Gertrude, Spring Bluff, Labadie, Campbellton, Coleman, Clearview, St. John’s, Lonedell and Crosspoint.
Robertsville and Gerald students helped unload a truck full of supplies at the St. Clair VFW Post 2482 Wednesday morning. Students then visited with local veterans who shared stories and photos of their time in the service. Later, they had pizza and took a trip to the National Guard Armory.
“A large part of D.A.R.E. is learning to make good decisions and helping your community,” Sheriff Steve Pelton said. “As part of our D.A.R.E. program, the deputies challenge the kids to think and work together to help someone other than themselves.”
“I am proud and amazed by the selfless effort put forth by the students, schools and the deputies,” Pelton said.
This school year, a total of 30,000 items were collected, O’Fallon said.