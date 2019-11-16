A St. Clair area man was charged with three counts of felony domestic assault for two incidents in the past four months.
Glenn P. Armistead, 44, was charged Tuesday in Franklin County Associate Court with two counts of third-degree domestic assault from an incident that occurred Nov. 10, and an additional third-degree domestic assault charge from Aug. 31.
Armistead is being held in the Franklin County jail on a $50,000 bond.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the Nov. 10 alleged assault occurred at a home in the 900 block of Turkey Ridge Road outside St. Clair.
Authorities said that Armistead assaulted a woman and her 16-year-old son. The incident was reported the following day, Nov. 11.
According to the sheriff’s office, Armistead accused the woman of taking his wallet, and during a confrontation he reportedly choked and struck the woman who is identified as his girlfriend.
Armistead denied that he assaulted the woman and the teen, the sheriff’s office said. He was charged with two counts of domestic assault in connection to the incident.
The third domestic assault charge stems from allegations that Armistead pushed, punched and choked his 16-year-old son during an argument Aug. 31, the sheriff’s office said.
Armistead had left the scene before deputies arrived. During the investigation, a deputy found evidence to support the assault. The sheriff’s office filed a report from the incident Sept. 3.
Previous Charges
According to court records, Armistead also was charged with domestic assault earlier this year for a Jan. 12 incident.
In addition, there is a jury trial scheduled Feb. 27, 2020, for an August 2017 incident in which Armistead is charged with felonies for first-degree burglary, first-degree domestic assault and third-degree assault.
The charges stem from an alleged break-in and assault that occurred at a home on Mosley Avenue in St. Clair.
St. Clair police previously stated that officers went to the residence for a report that Armistead assaulted his ex-wife, as well as a male victim.
St. Clair officers located a 39-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man with injuries to their faces.
The woman told police that her ex-husband, Armistead, walked into the residence and punched the man in the face. When she tried to stop him, he punched her in the face.
She told police when she attempted to flee on foot from the home, Armistead chased her into a yard, knocked her down and began stomping on the back of her head, authorities allege.
Before police arrived, Armistead fled the scene. The female victim sustained facial fractures and fractures to her rib cage area.
A motion to revoke Armistead’s bond from the 2017 charges was filed Wednesday, Nov. 13.