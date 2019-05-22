The St. Clair Board of Aldermen approved a contract with Don Maggi, Inc., for the Sara Jane Lane culvert replacement project at Monday night’s meeting.
Don Maggi, Inc., was the lowest bidder at $122,491.92, according to City Administrator Travis Dierker. The board voted 3-0 in favor of hiring the company. Alderwoman Amanda Sikes was absent from the meeting. The project includes replacing the metal pipe culverts and creating a concrete box culvert on Sara Jane Lane.
“Currently there are some old culverts there that are rusting and kind of failing, and the road has started to kind of fail as well,” Dierker said. “This would replace that with a concrete box culvert.”
During the culvert replacement, there will be temporary access around the construction, according to Dierker. The temporary access would be completed within 30 days with the entire project to be completed within 90 days.
“We’ve easements from the four properties closest to the project to allow for that temporary access around it,” Dierker said.
The city received other bids from Ed Laubinger Excavating for $127,577 and K.J. Unnerstall, Inc. for $138,114. The cost of the project has been budgeted for this year. In 2017, the board hired engineering firm Archer-Elgin to develop the design plans for the project in the amount of $11,850.
Paul Parks Drive
Dierker reviewed bids the city received on the Paul Parks Drive and St. Clair Plaza sidewalk improvements and lighting project. The project involves adding sidewalks on Paul Parks Drive starting at city hall and extending through Farmers & Merchants Bank plaza location.
The lowest bidder was from CE Contracting for $297,326.90. Approximately $220,000 of the project will be funded through a Surface Transportation Project (STP) grant, according to Dierker.
“There will be little cost directly to the city for this project since 80 percent is federally funded,” Dierker said.
Before the board can vote on a contractor, Dierker said the city has to get approval from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
The city received five other bids including Don Maggi, Inc., for $298,646.13, K.J. Unnerstall for $317,233.00, Spencer Contracting for $366,952.76, Lamke Trenching & Excavating for $378,633.70 and Jokerst Paving for $397,998.76.