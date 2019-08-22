It was announced that construction of the Paul Parks Drive and St. Clair Plaza sidewalk project started Monday, Aug. 19.
The project involves adding sidewalks and lighting on Paul Parks Drive starting at city hall and extending through Farmers & Merchants Bank plaza location.
The board of aldermen approved a bid from CE Contracting for $297,326.90 to do the project earlier this year. Approximately $220,000 of the project will be funded through a Surface Transportation Project (STP) grant, according to Dierker.
The sidewalk portion is scheduled to be completed by November and weather pending, paving of the roads will begin thereafter, according to City Administrator Travis Dierker. By adding sidewalks to Paul Parks Drive and St. Clair Plaza, it will be safer for pedestrians and drivers.
“There’s a lot of foot traffic along both of those roads throughout the commercial district that we have here,” he said. “(I’m) just excited to see that people will be able to walk on a sidewalk rather than on the street.”
The city received five other bids including Don Maggi, Inc., for $298,646.13, K.J. Unnerstall for $317,233.00, Spencer Contracting for $366,952.76, Lamke Trenching & Excavating for $378,633.70 and Jokerst Paving for $397,998.76.
Sara Jane Lane Project
One half of the work is completed for a Sara Jane Lane box culvert project. Crews are waiting for AT&T to relocate a cable for construction to continue on the west side. The project began last month that involves replacing the metal pipe culverts and creating a concrete box culvert on Sara Jane Lane. The pipes were rusting and the road had started to fail.
The concrete road has been torn apart to get to the metal pipe culverts underneath it. Traffic on the road has been shut down. A temporary, gravel access road has been created for residents and construction workers to get around the roadwork.
Don Maggi, Inc. was hired as the contractor in May. The company was the low bidder at $122,491.92. The cost of the project has been budgeted for this year.
In 2017, the board hired engineering firm Archer-Elgin for the amount of $11,850 to develop the design plans for the project.