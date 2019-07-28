Construction of Lonedell R-XIV School District’s new wastewater treatment system started Tuesday after torrential rains Monday pushed the start date back by one day.
The 2.5-acre dirt site was cleared of trees for the project.
“Whenever you’ve got open dirt like this, one rain and you can be down for a couple days,” said Dennis Barry, maintenance coordinator.
The district currently uses a lagoon system that dates back to 1959, according to Barry.
In 2016, school officials started looking into alternative options with its wastewater lagoon since it will be in violation of national standards soon due to stricter regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency.
“It’s not failing, but the EPA has changed its regulations on ammonia levels,” Barry explained. “The Department of Natural Resources gave us until 2020 to update and get our ammonia levels right, or put a new system in. Since we have an old system, we decided to put the new system in.”
Wastewater treatment lagoons are designed and constructed for the purpose of providing the right environmental conditions for bacteriological processes to proceed.
Barry said the new system is referred to as a trip irrigation system. It will have seven pumps and holding tanks that will filter the water. Everything will pump into the sewer system.
A roadway will be constructed that leads to the system, which will be fenced in when completed.
Work is expected to last for up to two months. The scheduled finish date is Oct. 1.
“We’ve been working for a while to get it all to this point,” Barry said. “We have been working on the permitting with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Everything had to be through the DNR. That included having the system approved and its engineering.”
Right now, it is just dirt. Grass will be planted on top of the lot.
“It’s like a sprinkler system for your yard,” Barry said. “It feeds the grass and then the sunlight dries it out so it will stay shallow. It will work really well.”
The system will add a septic tank, pump and an extra drain field to the district’s existing septic tank system.
Superintendent Jenny Ulrich said the total cost of the project is approximately $290,000.
The cost is slightly more than what the district was anticipating, according to Ulrich, due to the amount of rock that has to be removed underneath the ground where the new tanks would be placed.
“It’s something we’ve been saving for over the last several years, so we were prepared for a little bit of fluctuation in price,” she told The Missourian earlier this month.
At a recent meeting, the school board approved bids from Chapman Contracting to put in the new wastewater plant, Dace Excavating to close the current lagoon, and Casco Electric to install electric and waterlines.
In October 2018, the school district hired Cochran Engineering to help with the project. The amount of water used within the district has decreased over the years.
The current lagoon system was built for the use of 5,400 gallons of water a day. The past few years, the district has used between 2,400-2,600 gallons a day.
Now, the district is down to using 1,500 gallons a day. Water usage decreased when leaky toilets and faucets were fixed.
Other Work
Barry said other work at the school has been taking place over the summer months.
The school had asbestos flooring removed and replaced. New carpet is being installed in the library.
Barry also installed new lockers in some of the elementary level classrooms. New shelving was installed in the preschool.
New updates also are being made to the teachers’ lounge.
New cabinets and shelving were also added to the Bobcat Closet, a school store that accepts clothing donations to give to kids in the district.