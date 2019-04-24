Community members will have a chance to hear a presentation about possible future upgrades for St. Clair R-XIII School Wednesday, April 24, in the high school auditorium at 6:30 p.m.
The presentation will be led by FGM Architects regarding the state of the district’s facilities. The firm was hired in December 2017 to develop a districtwide facility improvement plan, a mechanical systems assessment, a long-term facility plan and community engagement pieces.
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said Wednesday’s event is a community forum where district officials are hoping for a big turnout.
“We want to share with the community what our architects have found in terms of the condition of our facilities and buildings,” he said.
During the forum, audience members will have a chance to speak about what projects they think are most important and share their ideas, according to Kruse. He added that he expects the forum to last about 90 minutes.
“We want to hear what they think about the direction for the future of St. Clair School District and its facilities. It will mainly be a listening event,” Kruse said.
A similar presentation will be given to teachers on May 20. The school board will take the summer to discuss everyone’s ideas and schedule additional meetings with faculty, staff and with the community. After that, the board will decide if it wants to pursue a no-tax increase bond issue on the April 2020 ballot.
St. Clair High School is located at 1015 High School Dr.
Assessments
In January, Stephen Raskin, project manager with FGM Architects, presented the results of their districtwide facility assessments to the school board. He first showed drone footage of morning traffic problems with buses, cars and pedestrians.
Raskin said the traffic issues will be further evaluated and possible solutions discussed. FGM Architects toured each school building and took photos, as well as spoke with Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse and staff for the assessments.
Raskin noted St. Clair Elementary is in need of paving and asphalt repairs for sidewalks, parking lots, roads and playgrounds, in addition to lighting upgrades, skylight and roofing work, and more.
Improvements at Edgar Murray Elementary include traffic circulation, paving and asphalt, mechanical issues, if bathrooms are ADA compliant, lighting upgrades and more.
At the junior high, improvements include traffic circulation, the softball field, the administration office, paving and asphalt, heating and ventilation, lighting and more.
At the high school, Raskin said improvements include traffic circulation, paving and asphalt, heating and ventilation, lighting upgrades, locker room upgrades, roof repairs, annex buildings and more.
Press Box
Last spring, FGM Architects designed a new press box at the high school football field. The new press box consists of three levels: a bottom storage unit, a ground level floor for the PAs and an upstairs area for coaches, mechanical storage and more.
The new press box was dedicated to the memory of former football Coach Del Wachter Aug. 24.