St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce members were treated to a presentation and tour of the new St. Clair Branch of Scenic Regional Library as part of its membership meeting Wednesday.
The branch was expanded and renovated in 2018. The library expansion included meeting and study rooms stocked with TV monitors, a white board, tables and chairs, a children’s area, a larger teen space, an adult space equipped with an electric fireplace, a coffee bar and booth seating, a community garden and outside patios.
Branch Manager Kara Bell gave a presentation on everything the library offers and then gave a tour to Chamber members.
Sharon McKay, president of the St. Clair Branch Friends of the Library, also spoke briefly.
“This is a good library in a good community,” McKay said. “Our community can only grow educationally to support themselves. Our library helps with that, as well as the schools. It will help local businesses get employees as others retire.”
Friends of the Library helps fund programs that the library puts on.
“We have people that can afford to donate, but have no time,” McKay said. “The reason they have money is because they’re working and don’t have time. And we have folks who maybe don’t have a lot of spare change, but can help volunteer anytime they need it.”
McKay spoke about some of the ways that Friends of the Library helps fund programs.
The group will host a naming rights auction, scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 8. The date will be finalized at its August meeting. There will be invitations sent out for the event.
Businesses and individuals will bid for a chance to sponsor designated areas of the library.
There also is a donor wall going up at the library. The donor wall will feature custom-made crafts that look like bookends with an individual, family or business name. Donation forms can be filled out at the library.
Programs
Bell discussed the library’s programs. She said there are programs for everyone — adults, teens, families and children.
In particular, she pointed out the growth of the children’s programming.
“At story time a week ago, there were 30 preschoolers,” she said. “Can you imagine 30 presechoolers? It was a rousing hour.”
Bell also told Chamber members about an upcoming children’s event that will encourage kids to bring in stuffed animals to the library.
“We’re going to read that stuffed animal a story, and they’re going to get a picture taken with their stuffed animal,” she said. “They’re going to leave their stuffed animal here. When they’re gone, the animals are going to get into shenanigans at the library. We’re going to take pictures of those shenanigans.”
Kids will pick up their stuffed animals in the morning with pictures of what they did at night.
Bell also spoke about the 10 computers the library has for public use. Anyone can use them for research, but they also can be used for gaming.
“Yesterday, the internet went down for a couple minutes and I really thought we were going to have a riot,” she joked. “I had to use my teaching skills for a few minutes to get them through it.”
Although books are what libraries are known for, the St. Clair Branch even has telescopes and cake pans that can be checked out.
“The point is, we have a little bit of everything for everyone. We are open lots of hours and accessible to everyone,” Bell said. “If you need it and we don’t have it, we will try to help you find it. I think we have a very friendly staff. We aim to be friendly. We get along really well and I think that shows.”
Bell then lead members on a tour of the library.
Chamber Meeting
The Chamber is now at 181 current members, adding 20 new members this year.
A few upcoming events were highlighted.
“Chamber Coffee,” a new event, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 8 a.m. at Bushel and a Peck. Community members can drink coffee with Chamber members.
“Show Me Burnouts,” a car show, will be held Saturday, Sept. 14. Registration will run from 8-11 a.m. There will be a $20 entry fee. The event is in need of sponsors.
The St. Clair Branch of Scenic Regional Library will host “Boo and a Book” Friday, Oct. 25 from 4-6 p.m. Children will get to read Halloween-themed books.