The 48th annual St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce banquet will be Saturday, March 30, at Holy Trinity Christian Life Center, from 5-9 p.m.
There will be a social hour, dinner, entertainment by magician DJ Edwards and the awards presentation. Nomination letters should have been submitted earlier this week, according to Chamber Executive Director Charlene Saling.
Awards will go to Business of the Year, Educator of the Year, First Responder Awards, EMS Service Award of the Year, Fireman of the Year, Police Officer of the Year, Organization of the Year, Outstanding Young Man of the Year, Outstanding Young Woman of the Year, Spiritual Leader of the Year, and Citizen of the Year.
This year’s theme is “Hats Off ... It’s All in the Cards,” which correlates to the magic entertainment, as well as the award nominees and recipients, according to Saling.
“There will be some other tie-ins that will become obvious at the banquet itself,” she said.
Saling added that attendance at the banquets over the years has grown to around 200 and that every event, project and activity the Chamber participates in reflects its mission statement: “A catalyst for improving the overall quality of our community by serving, representing and enhancing business growth and success.”
“In line with that statement, we hope everyone leaves (the banquet) with the sense of feeling the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce has been that catalyst in our areas of endeavor for the 2018 year and the banquet is the culmination of those efforts by recognizing the best of the best in our community for their service and contributions throughout the year,” Saling said.
Tickets are $25 per person and they can be picked up at the St. Clair License office or St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce. Online registration is also available at business.stclairmo.org.
To reserve a table or become a sponsor, email chamber@stclairmo.com or call the chamber office @636-629-1889.