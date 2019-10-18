A Cedar Hill woman died Monday, Oct. 14 in a car crash after the vehicle she was a passenger in traveled off the road and struck a utility pole and tree.
John G. Kramer, 44, Cedar Hill, was driving a 1995 Subaru Impreza at east on Highway 30 at 2:53 a.m. when the car went off the right side of the road, down a steep embankment and struck the pole. The vehicle then spun around and went backward into a tree, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Passenger Tasha M. Their, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:02 a.m. by St. Clair EMS personnel. Their was transported to St. Louis County Morgue by Russell Colonial Funeral Home.
Kramer was wearing a seat belt but Their was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.