The St. Clair Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an adult day care at Monday’s meeting.
Applicant Nicki White wants to open an adult day care called Abundance of Blessings Adult Day Health Program at 545 East Springfield Road. The commission voted 6-0 in favor to recommend approval for the conditional use permit. Commissioner Doug Komo was absent from the meeting.
The building for the proposed day care is zoned C-4 Central Business and a conditional use permit is required. If White’s building lease is terminated, or if she leaves her business, the conditional use permit would cease, according to City Administrator Travis Dierker.
“It does not stay with the owners since it’s not something that they’re requesting. It’s a request from their lease tenant,” he said.
Alderman Art Viehland asked if this business would be allowed in another district without a conditional use permit and Dieker answered that it would be allowed in a general business district.
In White’s proposal, the purpose for the adult day care is to “provide a safe, supportive daytime environment that encourages socialization, social integration and maintain wellness.” It states that the goal is to “promote independence and self-worth through encouragement while also providing support and education for caregivers and families.”
“We also plan to maintain and maximize independence of current level functioning and monitor our clients health for deficits and deficiencies.”
The day care would offer activities, games, arts, crafts, music therapy, recreational days, trips and wellness screenings, according to the proposal. The hours of operation would be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The business would be operated by White, who is a registered nurse with 17 years of experience in caring for individuals with developmental and physical disabilities, intensive care unit experience and three years in the home health industry.
Occupational Requests
The commission also recommended two home occupation requests for approval. The first request was for applicant Jacob King to operate a fencing and property management business called Affordable Fencing and Property Management within the residence located at 275 W. Oak St. It was mentioned that no commercial vehicles will be allowed on the property.
The second request is for applicants Edward and Kerri Cline to operate a candle making and sales company called Dragon Dreams within their residence at 415 N. Main St.
Edward Cline said the candles would be made at home and then shipped to the customers. The business would have online advertisement. Their supplies would come by either mail, FedEx or UPS.
The home occupation requests and the conditional use permit will go before the board of aldermen at the Monday, June 17, meeting.