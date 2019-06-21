A conditional use permit for an adult day care was approved by the St. Clair Board of Aldermen at Monday night’s meeting.
Applicant Nicki White wants to open an adult day care called Abundance of Blessings Adult Day Health Program at 545 East Springfield Road. The board of aldermen voted 4-0 in favor of the conditional use permit. The planning and zoning commission voted 6-0 to recommend approval for the permit earlier this month.
The building for the proposed day care is zoned C-4 Central Business and a conditional use permit is required. If White’s building lease is terminated, or if she leaves her business, the conditional use permit would cease, according to City Administrator Travis Dierker.
In White’s proposal, the purpose for the adult day care is to “provide a safe, supportive daytime environment that encourages socialization, social integration and maintain wellness.” It states that the goal is to “promote independence and self-worth through encouragement while also providing support and education for caregivers and families.”
“We also plan to maintain and maximize independence of current level functioning and monitor our clients health for deficits and deficiencies.”
The day care would offer activities, games, arts, crafts, music therapy, recreational days, trips and wellness screenings, according to the proposal. The hours of operation would be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The business would be operated by White, who is a registered nurse with 17 years of experience in caring for individuals with developmental and physical disabilities, intensive care unit experience and three years in the home health industry.
Occupational Requests
The board also approved two home occupation requests. The first request was for applicant Jacob King to operate a fencing and property management business called Affordable Fencing and Property Management within a residence located at 275 W. Oak St. No commercial vehicles will be allowed on the property. The board voted 4-0 in favor to approve the home occupation request.
The second request is for applicants Edward and Kerri Cline to operate a candle making and sales company called Dragon Dreams within their residence at 415 N. Main St.
The candles would be made at home and then shipped to the customers. The business would have online advertisement. Their supplies would come by either mail, FedEx or UPS. The board voted 4-0 in favor to approve the home occupation request.
Viehland thanked King and the Clines for starting their own businesses.