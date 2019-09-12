St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Show Me Burnouts and Car Show is set for Saturday, Sept. 14, on the St. Clair School District’s campus.
The event is free to attend, however, there are costs to participate in the classic car show, burnout contest and dyno pulls. Attendees can view classic cars in front of the high school. Registration for the car show will be from 8-11 a.m.
Motorcycles and inboard boats are welcomed to be displayed, but they will not be judged, according to Chamber board member Tim Davis. The boat display will be located near Edgar Murray Elementary.
Burnouts
The burnout contest will take place from 1-3 p.m. at the back corner of the high school student parking lot.
“It’s going to be interesting to see burnouts being done in the high school parking lot because I used to get in trouble for that in 1982,” Davis said. “Now, we get to do that for an event, so that will be exciting.”
The burnout area will be surrounded by two fences and concrete barriers, according to Davis. Chamber Executive Director Charlene Saling added that “the extra safety precautions taken for the burnouts will enhance the event greatly.”
Grandstand seating will be available on a first-come basis. Twenty people who are in the first row of the grandstand will be the judges of the burnout contest, according to Davis. He added that people also can view the burnouts from a nearby hill.
“VIP seating will be such a plus for those who truly love to get right up in the action of the burnout competition,” Saling said.
Other Activities
Saturday’s event also will feature food trucks, food and drinks sold by SCHS Student Council and Band Boosters, a DJ, event T-shirts for sale and attendees can have their picture taken next to the bulldog statue near the junior high.
Dyno pulls, which measure a vehicle’s horsepower, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the upper level of the student parking lot. Trophies for the car show and burnout contest will be given out between 3:30-4 p.m. The whole event will end at 5 p.m.
“As with any large event, challenges are met along the way and this year has been no different, but overall I think the team has pulled together,” Saling said. “Under the direction of Tim Davis and crew, this could be the best ever.”
Davis said he hopes to see a lot of smiles and laughs at the event.
“It’s rare that we get to have an event at the high school and show off that campus,” he said.
For information about the event, visit showmeburnouts.com, or call 636-629-1889, or send an email to chamber@stclairmo.com.
On Display
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said he is excited to see the classic car display. He added that he has a 1972 Buick Skylark convertible that may be featured.
The vintage vehicle is dark blue with big, white stripes and a white convertible top. Kruse said he acquired the Skylark in 1994 and he had it fully restored in 2008.
In addition to classic cars, Kruse added that he is looking forward to seeing jet boats and people enjoying the campus.
“I think it’s going to be a great way for our community to see the campus and have a great afternoon as well.”